Welcome to “Brand Champions,” where we dive deep into the art and science of building unforgettable brands. Join us on Advertising Champions TV as branding gurus share their secrets to creating brand loyalty and driving impact. Discover the strategies behind iconic brand stories and learn how to stand out in a competitive marketplace. Today our host, Morgan Yonge speaks with Joe Chandler of Highly Caffeinated Marketing and B. Randall Willis of Right Angle.

Joe Chandler of Highly Caffeinated Marketing

Highly Caffeinated Marketing is a veteran-owned strategic marketing agency built for businesses ready to wake up their marketing. We bring bold strategy, fresh creativity, and just the right dose of data to help brands stand out, scale up, and stay ahead. With decades of experience in SEO, content, branding, and digital strategy, we don’t just pour ideas into a campaign—we craft smart, highly customized solutions that drive momentum. Fueled by purpose. Powered by partnership. Always Highly Caffeinated.

B. Randall Willis of Right Angle

Right Angle helps business leaders who are frustrated with their sales and marketing results. We don’t chase trends—we focus on what works: clear messaging, real strategy, and hands-on execution. From defining your value proposition to building marketing that actually drives revenue,

Right Angle exists to help small and mid-sized businesses book more appointments, close more deals, and lead with confidence. Our approach is simple: avoid making the wrong decisions with your marketing.

View original post: Brand Champions with Joe Chandler of Highly Caffeinated Marketing and B. Randall Willis of Right Angle on Daily News Network.

