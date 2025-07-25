Brand Champions with Joey Wenzler of 1Source Events LLC

Welcome to “Brand Champions,” where we dive deep into the art and science of building unforgettable brands. Join us on Advertising Champions TV as branding gurus share their secrets to creating brand loyalty and driving impact. Discover the strategies behind iconic brand stories and learn how to stand out in a competitive marketplace. Today our hosts, Howard Walpoff and Janine Hogan spoke with Joey Wenzler.

Joey Wenzler

Event Success Strategist at 1Source Events LLC

Website Address: https://1sourceevents.com/



Short company description:

Our event professionals at 1Source Events create effective, engaging, and productive events by designing custom experiences with your goals, end-users, and preferences in mind.

How do you help a brand maintain consistency across multiple channels and platforms?

Having a plan and sticking to it.

Can you share a rebranding project that taught you valuable lessons about brand identity?

Yes! from ‘webinar production services’ to ‘created to connect’

What strategies do you use to build and maintain brand loyalty in a competitive market?

Stay true to the goal of making sure our client’s events go off without a hitch.

What’s your approach to navigating a brand crisis and rebuilding trust with audiences?

gift cards, just kidding Honest conversations.

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.

Teal, The Agency, powered by Client Focused Media, offers marketing agencies a full-service white-label solution to scale their services without the cost or complexity of building large in-house teams. Tailored for small and medium-sized agencies, Teal specializes in relationship-driven lead generation, advanced CRM workflows for personalized client engagement, and end-to-end project fulfillment. With powerful integrations like HighLevel, Stripe, and Zapier, Teal simplifies your operations while optimizing efficiency—saving you valuable time and resources. While other tools on the market like Vendasta, RocketDriver, and DashClicks, may require contracts, Teal provides flexible, no-contract pricing, giving you the freedom to grow on your terms. Ready to elevate your agency’s impact and efficiency? Explore how Teal can help you deliver exceptional results and better serve your clients. Apply on BeTeal.com today to start your journey toward becoming a marketing powerhouse by understanding digital marketing strategies for agencies, SEO best practices for marketing agencies and scaling a marketing agency.

View original post: Brand Champions with Joey Wenzler of 1Source Events LLC on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.