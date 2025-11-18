Brand Champions with Jon Stamell of Oomiji

Welcome to “Brand Champions,” where we dive deep into the art and science of building unforgettable brands. Join us on Advertising Champions TV as branding gurus share their secrets to creating brand loyalty and driving impact. Discover the strategies behind iconic brand stories and learn how to stand out in a competitive marketplace. Today our host, Howard Wolpoff spoke with Jon Stamell.

Jon Stamell

CEO at Oomiji

Website Address: https://oomiji.ai



Short company description:

Oomiji is a customer insights platform that enables brands to learn “why” their customers do or believe what they do, segment them based on their perceptions, emotions, motivations, and more, and send them content that is specific to their interests and needs.

How do you help a brand maintain consistency across multiple channels and platforms?

Our platform integrates with 50+ platforms but more importantly, our platform directly integrates CRM, tactical measurement, customer acquisition, market research, email marketing and perception measurement. It’s like having a marketing department in a box.

Can you share a rebranding project that taught you valuable lessons about brand identity?

To the extent that we have control over what they do, one advantage of using Oomiji is that it drives consistency across the platform. Two clients, in particular, the Luxury Council and The Fladgate Partnership have done well with that.

What strategies do you use to build and maintain brand loyalty in a competitive market?

We believe in mentoring, whether it’s to our staff or to our clients. We take the position of teaching our clients new things whenever possible.

What’s your approach to navigating a brand crisis and rebuilding trust with audiences?

Building trust is about building relationships. This means asking a lot of questions to show that you’re listening. That’s what we do with clients and that’s what our platform is built to do for their customers.

View original post: Brand Champions with Jon Stamell of Oomiji on Daily News Network.

