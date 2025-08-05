Welcome to “Brand Champions,” where we dive deep into the art and science of building unforgettable brands. Join us on Advertising Champions TV as branding gurus share their secrets to creating brand loyalty and driving impact. Discover the strategies behind iconic brand stories and learn how to stand out in a competitive marketplace. Today our hosts, Howard Walpoff and Janine Hogan spoke with Karolyn Raphael.

Karolyn Raphael

President & CEO at Winger Marketing

Website Address: wingermarketing.com



Short company description:

We are a full service Marketing group with a specialty in PR. Celebrating 40 years in business this year, Winger Marketing is an award-winning, Woman-owned business.

What is your pain point when it comes to solving innovation problems?

How do you help a brand maintain consistency across multiple channels and platforms?

Brand guidelines, brand ambassador training

Can you share a rebranding project that taught you valuable lessons about brand identity?

1706 Advisors – previously Lang Financial

What strategies do you use to build and maintain brand loyalty in a competitive market?

An injection of good PR can go a long way!

What’s your approach to navigating a brand crisis and rebuilding trust with audiences?

Tell the truth, communicate constantly.

With the rise of short-form video platforms, how do you decide the right format for specific audiences?

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years

Who in your industry do you see as a trend setter and why

View original post: Brand Champions with Karolyn Raphael of Winger Marketing on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.