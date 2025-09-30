Brand Champions with Lindy Nowak of Up in a Day

Welcome to “Brand Champions,” where we dive deep into the art and science of building unforgettable brands. Join us on Advertising Champions TV as branding gurus share their secrets to creating brand loyalty and driving impact. Discover the strategies behind iconic brand stories and learn how to stand out in a competitive marketplace. Today our host, Howard Wolpoff spoke with Lindy Nowak.

Lindy Nowak

Founder at Up in a Day

Website Address: https://upinaday.co/



Short company description:

Up in a Day helps small business owners launch professional, conversion-focused websites quickly and stress-free. We make the process simple, intuitive, and results-driven, so entrepreneurs can focus on growing their business while we ensure their online presence reflects their brand at its best.

How do you help a brand maintain consistency across multiple channels and platforms?

We help businesses stay consistent across channels by first building a website that clearly reflects who they are, who they work with, and how they want to be perceived. Whether it’s a solo entrepreneur or a team of ten, we make sure their site communicates a strong, personal brand. That foundation then guides how they present themselves everywhere else so their message and image always feel aligned with their business goals.

Can you share a rebranding project that taught you valuable lessons about brand identity?

One of our coaching clients came to us with a website that didn’t reflect the caliber of their work or the kind of clients they wanted to attract. Through the rebranding process, we helped them define how they wanted to show up online—clear messaging, a professional design, and a strong personal brand. The biggest lesson reinforced for me was that brand identity isn’t just about colors or fonts. It’s about clarity—knowing who you serve, how you help them, and making sure every part of your website communicates that. Once their site aligned with their goals, it became a tool to confidently present themselves and grow their business.

What strategies do you use to build and maintain brand loyalty in a competitive market?

We build brand loyalty by being honest, transparent, and client-focused. Our flat fee pricing means no hidden costs, and our customer service is second to none. We’ve built a strong online presence across our channels, which helps establish trust, and we love giving back—whether through free marketing workshops or showcasing our clients’ businesses across our network. Most of our growth now comes from referrals, which speaks to the quality of our work, the speed and efficiency of our process, and our ability to bring each client’s brand vision to life online. It truly sets them up for long-term success.

What’s your approach to navigating a brand crisis and rebuilding trust with audiences?

Our approach to navigating a brand crisis starts with honesty and transparency. We help clients get clear on their message, address the issue directly, and communicate in a way that rebuilds trust with their audience. A strong website and consistent online presence are key here—they serve as the brand’s home base, where the right story and values are reinforced. From there, it’s about showing up consistently, delivering on promises, and reestablishing confidence in the brand over time.

