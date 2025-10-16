Brand Champions with Suzanne Corriell of Growth Marketing Werks

Welcome to “Brand Champions,” where we dive deep into the art and science of building unforgettable brands. Join us on Advertising Champions TV as branding gurus share their secrets to creating brand loyalty and driving impact. Discover the strategies behind iconic brand stories and learn how to stand out in a competitive marketplace. Today our host, Morgan Yonge spoke with Suzanne Corriell.

Suzanne Corriell

CEO / Founder at Growth Marketing Werks

Website Address: growthmarketingwerks.com



Short company description:

We help B2B companies stop wasting ad dollars and start scaling with media strategies that deliver qualified pipeline—not just impressions.

How do you help a brand maintain consistency across multiple channels and platforms?

Be clear on your ICP, their pain points you’re solving for, establish a brand tone and guide.

Can you share a rebranding project that taught you valuable lessons about brand identity?

We just went through a content strategy and while I had our vision and mission down, I wasn’t clear on our ICP, their pain points, and by establishing these, our messaging in market and sales conversations are more clear and aligned.

What strategies do you use to build and maintain brand loyalty in a competitive market?

Relationship building through in-person hosted team events, hand written cards, celebrating personal milestones, delivering on what we promise and doing so with a smile and helpful attitude!

What’s your approach to navigating a brand crisis and rebuilding trust with audiences?

Getting curious. We have very targeted customer base and if there is something we did that broke trust, I learn from them and really listen when I ask many many questions.

