Brand Champions with Tom McManimon of StimulusBrand Communications

Welcome to “Brand Champions,” where we dive deep into the art and science of building unforgettable brands. Join us on Advertising Champions TV as branding gurus share their secrets to creating brand loyalty and driving impact. Discover the strategies behind iconic brand stories and learn how to stand out in a competitive marketplace. Today, our host, Howard Wolpoff, speaks with Tom McManimon of StimulusBrand Communications.

StimulusBrand Communications is a full-service branding and marketing agency built on strategy, positioning, and creative vitality, We serve professionals and businesses of all sizes, in multiple industries. However, our elite clientele has one important thing in common — they have a real desire to establish a genuine brand identity that truly reflects their business. With that core principle in place, our team is able to help our clients reach new and established customers, build customer relationships, and grow their businesses. If that describes you, contact us at www.stimulusbrand.com/contact or call 609.457.0161, so we can begin designing a personalized business plan for your organization.

Work range: Strategic planning, Brand positioning and taglines, logo and visual identity, advertising (traditional & digital media), video & TV, content development, collateral and promotions, website design and interactive, media management, display, and social media. We’ve created brands and managed marketing programs for tourism, banks, hospitals, law firms, sports teams, office systems, real estate, schools, insurance companies, accounting, healthcare, energy, transportation, eyewear, building products, and even a brew pub.

