Brand Champions with Tony Pham of TKMV STUDIO

Welcome to “Brand Champions,” where we dive deep into the art and science of building unforgettable brands. Join us on Advertising Champions TV as branding gurus share their secrets to creating brand loyalty and driving impact. Discover the strategies behind iconic brand stories and learn how to stand out in a competitive marketplace. Today our host, Morgan Yonge spoke with Tony Pham.

Tony Pham

Founder/Visual Designer at TKMV STUDIO

Website Address: https://www.tkmvstudio.com/



Short company description:

TKMV STUDIO is a visual design studio based in Chandler, Arizona, combining visuals such as animation, illustrations, and designs with the power of storytelling. Bringing what’s important by representing the story of the people, the communities, and the neighborhoods in a range of works from books to animated content. Techniques and knowledge that can be used for branding and marketing to elevate the voices of local businesses and businesses searching for a way to channel their voice.

How do you help a brand maintain consistency across multiple channels and platforms?

How I help businesses maintain their brand identity starts who they are and what key elements they feel represent their business best. From there, I break it down to its fundamentals such as use of colors, shapes, symbolism to reflect that.

Can you share a rebranding project that taught you valuable lessons about brand identity?

A rebranding project that taught me a valuable lesson was one I did for myself. Without a clear direction or representation, the response I received from people visiting my website, initially starting out left many confused on what exactly I offer and what my business was doing. So after a year of redoing my branding and what it represented, my business began to truly grow.

What strategies do you use to build and maintain brand loyalty in a competitive market?

A few strategies I use to build and maintain my brand is relationships, reliability, and involvement.

What’s your approach to navigating a brand crisis and rebuilding trust with audiences?

My approach to navigating a brand crisis and rebuilding trust with audiences, is identify the cause and start from square one. If you’re honest with yourself and the work you do, you’ll need to respect the time and commit to rebuilding trust, and that’s start at the root of it.

View original post: Brand Champions with Tony Pham of TKMV STUDIO on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.