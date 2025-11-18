Welcome to “Brand Champions,” where we dive deep into the art and science of building unforgettable brands. Join us on Advertising Champions TV as branding gurus share their secrets to creating brand loyalty and driving impact. Discover the strategies behind iconic brand stories and learn how to stand out in a competitive marketplace. Today our host, Howard Wolpoff spoke with Tori Begg.

Tori Begg

Senior manager, AI programs at V digital services

Website Address: https://www.vdigitalservices.com/



Short company description:

V Digital Services is a diversified media and technology company that specializes in serving advertisers, business owners, and readers across the country.

How do you help a brand maintain consistency across multiple channels and platforms?

Using AI of course! To check for tone, messaging, and consistency across all platform is a streamlined and cosistant effort.

Can you share a rebranding project that taught you valuable lessons about brand identity?

N/A

What strategies do you use to build and maintain brand loyalty in a competitive market?

Use AI to scale personalization without losing the human

What’s your approach to navigating a brand crisis and rebuilding trust with audiences?

Go back to human – AI is becoming a brand killer and trust signal that is leaning negative these days. We have to stay Human first.

View original post: Brand Champions with Tori Begg of V digital services on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.