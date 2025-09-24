Brand Champions with Vinh Huynh of DRVN Media & Marketing

Welcome to “Brand Champions,” where we dive deep into the art and science of building unforgettable brands. Join us on Advertising Champions TV as branding gurus share their secrets to creating brand loyalty and driving impact. Discover the strategies behind iconic brand stories and learn how to stand out in a competitive marketplace. Today our host, Morgan Yonge spoke with Vinh Huynh.

We’re a boutique digital marketing, and creative agency. Everyone at the agency has had enterprise / big-agency experience. Some still work full-time jobs, some freelance/contract full-time. The mission of the company is to become successful enough where everyone can work less hours, make full-time pay, and service the clients they truly like to work with.

How do you help a brand maintain consistency across multiple channels and platforms?

If the brand feels different on every platform, it’s not a brand. It’s a group project where no one talked to each other. So we start with a clear brand positioning and messaging guide. Then tailor that voice to fit each channel without losing the brand’s identity.

Can you share a rebranding project that taught you valuable lessons about brand identity?

I’ve got a new client starting (I think, pending signature of SOW) that has been around since 1974 and rode hard on their name. But that left the door open for a lot of competition to come in. So the new owners knew they needed help. However, I even had to shift their mindset of ‘our products and services are our business’ to them being in the business of aspirational living, and their products and services is just how they monetize that audience.

What strategies do you use to build and maintain brand loyalty in a competitive market?

Loyalty comes from connection. We create content that hits, experiences that stick, and brands that feel human. If people see themselves in the brand, they’ll come back.

What’s your approach to navigating a brand crisis and rebuilding trust with audiences?

Step one? Stop the BS. Step two? Stop making excuses. Step 3? Acknowledge and fix it by telling people what they f’d up and what’ they’re gonna do different. Brands don’t lose trust because they mess up. They lose it because they pretend they didn’t, then are cheap in trying to fix it. Look at Verizon or the mobile industry in general. They’re basically just churning customers and people hop every few years. Why? That’s the length of their cellphone payment plan, and they know leaving gets them a phone upgrade cheaper. Plus, they’re all publicly traded so they make decision not on the longterm picture but the short-term ‘what’s this gonna do to my valuation,’ and they all sell the same thing at about the same quality, and at about the same price. Most people know it, yet all of the mobile carriers try to push ‘quality’ of their cell service. So they’re stuck and to increase revenue instead of providing more value, they just raise prices, break promises, con people into adding devices/lines they never wanted, etc. Then when Verizon apologized they did it half-heartedly and didn’t do enough because fixing something means doing more than just compensating what was taken away. None of the brands are doing anything to make users feel like they belong to a tribe… and we all feel like these are my options so just choose one. The one that can crack the code will crush the others.

