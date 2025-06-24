Brand Champions with William Seabrook and Kathryn Swanton

Welcome to “Brand Champions,” where we dive deep into the art and science of building unforgettable brands. Join us on Advertising Champions TV as branding gurus share their secrets to creating brand loyalty and driving impact. Discover the strategies behind iconic brand stories and learn how to stand out in a competitive marketplace. Today our host, Howard Wolpoff speaks with William Seabrook of Light Touch Media Group and Kathryn Swanton of Metkat Marketing.

William Seabrook of Light Touch Media Group

We are a creative end to end creative agency. Light Touch was a pioneer in the online video space, producing industry-leading content for some of the world’s most recognizable brands long before social media crowned video as king.

Collaborating with Fortune 500 companies like The Home Depot, Harley-Davidson, Shell, American Express, and many others, Light Touch has helped shape effective, engaging thought-leadership, training, marketing, and sales materials across dozens of industries and verticals.

Equally passionate about supporting startups, nonprofits, and SMBs, Light Touch believes that world-class visual assets and storytelling aren’t just for big brands. No matter the size of the organization, compelling content is essential to stand out in today’s hyper-competitive landscape.

Kathryn Swanton of Metkat Marketing

Established in 2019, Metkat Marketing LLC offers custom marketing and public relations strategies to grow your brand and increase revenue. I specialize in crafting innovative marketing solutions tailored to elevate organizations to new heights. With a passion for creativity and a commitment to delivering results, I offer a comprehensive suite of services designed to boost your brand visibility, drive traffic, and increase conversions.

