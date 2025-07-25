We are thrilled to introduce “Building Buzz,” an exclusive series on Jacksonville Buzz TV. Each week, we have the privilege of sitting down with business leaders and influential figures in the construction, structural engineering, land development, and related sectors. Today our hosts, Chris Budihas spoke with Bruce Ackerma and Diane Ackerman.

Bruce Ackerman

Vice President at Dumpster Crushr of Florida

Website Address: https://mydumpstercrushr.com/



Short company description:

We crush the contents of open top dumpsters to give the user of the dumpster more space to throw in trash along with reducing the number of hauls by more than 50% which equates to a huge $ savings.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

More than doubled in size

Describe a Failure in your Career

Started a kiosk advertising business that did not grow very large.

What about your company makes you the most proud

How we help the community.

How do you motivate people to give their best?

Our management style

View original post: Building Buzz with Bruce Ackerman and Diane Ackerman of Dumpster Crushr of Florida on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.