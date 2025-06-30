Building Buzz with Paul Lajoie of BizBuyPro

In this episode of Building Buzz, Major Harding sits down with Paul Lajoie —CPA, entrepreneur, and founder of BizBuyPro—to explore The Exit Plan, a powerful guidebook for professionals ready to transition out of the W2 world and into small business ownership. From legal structures to tax strategies, Paul shares a proven roadmap to help first-time buyers build wealth and freedom while avoiding the pitfalls he learned the hard way. Get your copy July 3rd!

