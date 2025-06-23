Building Buzz with Robin Pfalzgraf of Jacksonville Community Land Trust

We are thrilled to introduce “Building Buzz,” an exclusive series on Jacksonville Buzz TV. Each week, we have the privilege of sitting down with business leaders and influential figures in the construction, structural engineering, land development, and related sectors. Today our hosts, Chris Budihas spoke with Robin Pfalzgraf.

Robin Pfalzgraf

Executive Director at Jacksonville Community Land Trust

Website Address: jaxclthomes.org



Short company description:

The Jacksonville Community Land Trust (JCLT) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating and preserving permanently affordable housing in Jacksonville. By separating land ownership from homeownership, JCLT ensures that homes remain affordable for generations, preventing displacement and promoting long-term neighborhood stability. Through partnerships and community investment, JCLT empowers individuals and families to build equity, establish roots, and thrive in the communities they call home.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

Over the past year, the Jacksonville Community Land Trust has strengthened its financial position, expanded its development pipeline, and deepened partnerships to deliver more permanently affordable housing. By increasing community engagement, improving access to land, and enhancing internal systems, JCLT is better positioned than ever to prevent displacement and support long-term neighborhood stability.

Describe a Failure in your Career

One of the most valuable lessons in my career came from a position I accepted in manufacturing administration, working a 7:00 to 3:30 schedule. While the hours seemed ideal, the role quickly revealed itself as a poor fit — not because the work wasn’t important, but because it wasn’t aligned with who I am or how I’m wired. I thrive in roles driven by purpose, creativity, and connection, and in that setting, I felt disconnected from the impact I was meant to have. As a result, my heart wasn’t fully in the work, and the quality I typically take pride in just wasn’t there. That experience taught me the importance of listening to how I’m uniquely designed — and that just because something makes sense on paper doesn’t mean it aligns with your purpose. It wasn’t a failure in the traditional sense, but it reminded me that excellence comes from engagement, and that doing work aligned with your calling isn’t a luxury — it’s a necessity.

What about your company makes you the most proud

What makes me most proud about the work we’re doing at the Jacksonville Community Land Trust is that we’re working for the people — not just building houses, but building pathways to homeownership. Through partnerships with organizations like Wealth Watchers, and with the support of our grantors and donors, we’re helping individuals and families get positioned for success. Rather than finding homeowners for finished homes, we’re walking alongside people as they become ready to own a home — creating real, lasting impact rooted in equity, empowerment, and community.

How do you motivate people to give their best?

I motivate people to give their best by fostering a deep sense of teamwork and shared purpose. Across Jacksonville, nothing is more effective than when we all put the people we’re serving first. I believe in servant leadership — leading by example, listening, and lifting others up. When we view affordable housing not as a competitive field but as a collective mission, we unlock the power to create meaningful change. I often say, “Until we’re down to the last ten people in Jacksonville who need housing, we are not competitors — we are one team working toward a common goal.” When people feel they’re part of something bigger than themselves, something that truly matters, they rise to the occasion — and together, we build something worthy of being replicated across the country.

