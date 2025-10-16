We are thrilled to introduce “Building Buzz,” an exclusive series on Jacksonville Buzz TV. Each week, we have the privilege of sitting down with business leaders and influential figures in the construction, structural engineering, land development, and related sectors. Today our host, Chris Budihas spoke with Tim Calderala.

Tim Calderala

CEO at Apex Homes Florida

Website Address: apexhomesfl.com



Short company description:

Custom Home Builder

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

Just opened in August 2025

Describe a Failure in your Career

Staying with one company for too long leading up to me starting my own business

What about your company makes you the most proud

Personalized service and hands on approach

How do you motivate people to give their best?

Lead by example in a positive, supportive and encouraging team environment

View original post: Building Buzz with Tim Calderala of Apex Homes Florida on Daily News Network.

