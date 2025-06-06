Business Champions with Abigail Goodin of Off My Hinge Podcast/Creative Strategy

“Business Champions” is a compelling segment of Daily Biz Brief that celebrates the achievements of everyday professionals and the investments that bring them success and fulfillment. Today our host, Brian Sexton spoke with Abigail Goodin.

Abigail Goodin

Producer and Strategist at Off My Hinge Podcast/Creative Strategy

Website Address: https://www.abbygoodin.com/about



Short company description:

Abigail Goodin is a New York City based Strategist and Multimedia Producer with 5+ years of global and bilingual experience. She has worked extensively in the Entertainment, Media and Theatrical sectors, with experience also in Educational and Entrepreneurial Settings. Off My Hinge is both a social experiment and comedy podcast which highlights the ways in which Gen Z have redefined the use and expectations of the dating app Hinge both during and post-pandemic. The podcast explores the archetypes of daters that have emerged in New York City as a result of these social circumstances.

The show invites guests Abigail went on Hinge dates with over two years ago to gather their perspective on our same social interaction to challenge the stereotypes of our modern, transactional dating culture.

If your company were to win an award for excellence, what would it be for and why?

If my company were to win an award for excellence, it would be for innovative, cross-functional storytelling that resonates across cultures and platforms. With a background in executive producing narrative films and a documentary, along with hosting a Gen Z-focused podcast, I thrive at the intersection of creative vision and strategic execution. My strength lies in bringing diverse teams together to deliver emotionally compelling content on time and within budget. This award would reflect a commitment to thoughtful production, inclusive narratives, and impactful audience engagement.

How do you use feedback to accelerate your growth?

I see feedback as a critical tool for refining both creative output and leadership skills. In producing films and hosting a podcast, I regularly seek input from collaborators to sharpen narratives, improve workflows, and better engage audiences. Working across international teams—from Paramount Plus Europe to independent productions—has taught me how to apply feedback quickly and constructively in high-pressure environments. This mindset allows me to continuously grow as a storyteller, problem-solver, and collaborator.

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.

Teal, The Agency, powered by Client Focused Media, offers marketing agencies a full-service white-label solution to scale their services without the cost or complexity of building large in-house teams. Tailored for small and medium-sized agencies, Teal specializes in relationship-driven lead generation, advanced CRM workflows for personalized client engagement, and end-to-end project fulfillment. With powerful integrations like HighLevel, Stripe, and Zapier, Teal simplifies your operations while optimizing efficiency—saving you valuable time and resources. While other tools on the market like Vendasta, RocketDriver, and DashClicks, may require contracts, Teal provides flexible, no-contract pricing, giving you the freedom to grow on your terms. Ready to elevate your agency’s impact and efficiency? Explore how Teal can help you deliver exceptional results and better serve your clients. Apply on BeTeal.com today to start your journey toward becoming a marketing powerhouse by understanding digital marketing strategies for agencies, SEO best practices for marketing agencies and scaling a marketing agency.

View original post: Business Champions with Abigail Goodin of Off My Hinge Podcast/Creative Strategy on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.