Business Champions with Angelo Ponzi of Craft

“Business Champions” is a compelling segment of Daily Biz Brief that celebrates the achievements of everyday professionals and the investments that bring them success and fulfillment. Today, our host, Brian Sexton spoke withAngelo Ponzi.

Angelo Ponzi

Founder/Fractional CMO at Craft

Website Address: www.craftmarketingandbranding.com



Short company description:

I am the Chief Marketing Officer, and together with my team, I provide consulting, interim, and fractional marketing and leadership services for small to medium-sized companies in the $5 million to $100 million range. We focus on the strategic and analytical aspects of marketing, taking a holistic approach to drive business growth.

In our process of defining growth strategies, we identify the right markets, ideal customers, messaging, and competitive differentiators by conducting research to gather the necessary insights for building effective and efficient plans.

For tactical work, we collaborate with internal teams or carefully chosen, vetted individuals and organizations to implement the strategies and plans while providing oversight and management to ensure we remain on brand.

How did you get started in your field of work?

California

What makes you unique?

I focus on the strategic side of marketing and believe without understanding the market in which you compete, the tactical is less efficient. I have a market research background which I believe separates me from other CMO’s.

If your company were to win an award for excellence, what would it be for and why?

Growth Strategies

How do you use feedback to accelerate your growth?

We use the same techniques we provide our clients on ourselves. We digest information and encorporate it to ensure we are relevant to the markets we serve.

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.

Teal, The Agency, powered by Client Focused Media, offers marketing agencies a full-service white-label solution to scale their services without the cost or complexity of building large in-house teams. Tailored for small and medium-sized agencies, Teal specializes in relationship-driven lead generation, advanced CRM workflows for personalized client engagement, and end-to-end project fulfillment. With powerful integrations like HighLevel, Stripe, and Zapier, Teal simplifies your operations while optimizing efficiency—saving you valuable time and resources. While other tools on the market like Vendasta, RocketDriver, and DashClicks, may require contracts, Teal provides flexible, no-contract pricing, giving you the freedom to grow on your terms. Ready to elevate your agency’s impact and efficiency? Explore how Teal can help you deliver exceptional results and better serve your clients. Apply on BeTeal.com today to start your journey toward becoming a marketing powerhouse by understanding digital marketing strategies for agencies, SEO best practices for marketing agencies and scaling a marketing agency.

View original post: Business Champions with Angelo Ponzi of Craft on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.