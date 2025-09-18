Business Champions with Dr. Corey Winn

“Business Champions” is a compelling segment of Daily Biz Brief that celebrates the achievements of everyday professionals and the investments that bring them success and fulfillment. Today our host, Morgan Yonge spoke with Corey Winn.

Corey Winn

CEO and Founder at Dr. Corey Winn

Website Address: www.coreywinn.com



Dr. Corey Winn is a transformational consulting and coaching brand that empowers high-achieving women to align purpose with prosperity. Led by Dr. Corey Winn, DPT, the company provides strategic business consulting, mindset coaching, and sales alignment through partnerships with She Sells and Super Human Selling. With a deep foundation in healthcare, wealth-building, and personal transformation, the company helps clients scale their income, reclaim their time, and build lasting legacies—without burnout. Dr. Corey Winn is also the founder of The Carl Edward Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides funding and advocacy for individuals living with spinal cord injuries and progressive neurological diseases. As part of her commitment to impact-driven leadership, 10% of all company profits are donated to the Foundation, extending her mission of healing, empowerment, and access far beyond the coaching space. Through philanthropic leadership and visionary strategy, Dr. Corey Winn is redefining what it means to be a woman of influence, wealth, and service.

If your company were to win an award for excellence, what would it be for and why?

If my company were to win an award for excellence, it would be for ‘Excellence in Empowering Women to Build Wealth and Legacy with Purpose—While Creating Meaningful Social Impact.’ We are committed to transforming the way women lead, earn, and give. Through high-level coaching and consulting, we help powerhouse women align their businesses with their deepest purpose—scaling income, creating time freedom, and building generational wealth without compromising authenticity. But our mission doesn’t stop at personal success. As a purpose-driven company, we direct 10% of all profits to The Carl Edward Foundation, our nonprofit organization dedicated to funding life-changing equipment and resources for individuals living with spinal cord injuries and progressive neurological diseases. This fusion of personal transformation and social impact is the heartbeat of everything we do—empowering our clients to thrive while making a difference in the lives of others. That is the legacy we’re building. And that is what excellence means to us.

How do you use feedback to accelerate your growth?

Feedback is always a learning opportunity to improve what I’m doing and better serve my clients and patients.

