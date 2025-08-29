“Business Champions” is a compelling segment of Daily Biz Brief that celebrates the achievements of everyday professionals and the investments that bring them success and fulfillment. Today our hosts, Brian Sexton and Paul Lajoie spoke with Gabe Marusca.

Gabe Marusca

Founder at Digital Finest LLC

Website Address: https://www.digitalfinest.com



Short company description:

We help established consultants attract higher-paying clients, that stay longer, by helping them package their expertise into a repeatable system. Ultimately, productizing their businesses, through business and marketing principles that stood the test of time.

If your company were to win an award for excellence, what would it be for and why?

Adaptation. We always find solutions to adapt to changing markets and environments.

How do you use feedback to accelerate your growth?

First, I make sure the feedback comes from one of 3 sources: my failures, my clients, my mentors. If it’s not a pattern (unique feedback) I take it with a grain of salt. If the feedback is repeating I prioritize implementation depending of its alignment with my goals.

View original post: Business Champions with Gabe Marusca of Digital Finest LLC on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.