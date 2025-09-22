Business Champions with John Stanton of Stanton Group Wealth Partners, Inc

“Business Champions” is a compelling segment of Daily Biz Brief that celebrates the achievements of everyday professionals and the investments that bring them success and fulfillment. Today our host, Sam Marshall, spoke with John Stanton.

John Stanton

President, Wealth Advisor at Stanton Group Wealth Partners, Inc

Website Address: stantongroupwp.com



Short company description:

Now more than ever, individuals and families are tired of financial advisors who are not 100% focused on their goals.

Our mission is to provide unbiased financial counsel, delivering exceptional service, focused on our clients unique needs and priorities, delivered with the highest levels of honesty, integrity, and overall excellence.

Our practice offers the following:

Wealth Planning

Retirement Income Planning

Investment Portfolio Management

Risk Management

Coordinated Estate Planning Strategies

Stanton Group Wealth Partners was founded on traditional values: integrity, hard work, & uncompromising quality.

Our goal is to be your most trusted financial advisor through our professional knowledge, our integrity and our personalized service.

If your company were to win an award for excellence, what would it be for and why?

An award for Ethics and Trust. Why, because this is part of our dna, and what our clients say.

How do you use feedback to accelerate your growth?

I am always looking for input, ideas, that help our business improve. If they make sense, we implement.

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.

Teal, The Agency, powered by Client Focused Media, offers marketing agencies a full-service white-label solution to scale their services without the cost or complexity of building large in-house teams. Tailored for small and medium-sized agencies, Teal specializes in relationship-driven lead generation, advanced CRM workflows for personalized client engagement, and end-to-end project fulfillment. With powerful integrations like HighLevel, Stripe, and Zapier, Teal simplifies your operations while optimizing efficiency—saving you valuable time and resources. While other tools on the market like Vendasta, RocketDriver, and DashClicks, may require contracts, Teal provides flexible, no-contract pricing, giving you the freedom to grow on your terms. Ready to elevate your agency’s impact and efficiency? Explore how Teal can help you deliver exceptional results and better serve your clients. Apply on BeTeal.com today to start your journey toward becoming a marketing powerhouse by understanding digital marketing strategies for agencies, SEO best practices for marketing agencies and scaling a marketing agency.

View original post: Business Champions with John Stanton of Stanton Group Wealth Partners, Inc on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.