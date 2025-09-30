Business Champions with Julia Becker Collins of Vision Advertising

“Business Champions” is a compelling segment of Daily Biz Brief that celebrates the achievements of everyday professionals and the investments that bring them success and fulfillment. Today our hosts, Morgan Yonge spoke with Julia Becker Collins.

Julia Becker Collins

Chief Operating Officer at Vision Advertising

Website Address: https://vision-advertising.com/



Short company description:

Vision saw the need for real strategy in an industry overrun by order-takers. Since 1999, we’ve built lasting relationships based on exceptional results, trust, and integrity. For the past 25 years, we’ve passionately crafted tailored marketing solutions for businesses nationwide, propelling small, medium, and large companies to greater success.

If your company were to win an award for excellence, what would it be for and why?

If Vision Advertising were to win an award for excellence, it would be for Excellence in Strategic Marketing Leadership. Why? Because we don’t just execute marketing tactics—we lead. Our strength lies in crafting and implementing marketing strategies that drive measurable growth for service-based businesses. We partner deeply with our clients, aligning their marketing with their business goals, managing everything from high-level strategy to day-to-day execution. What sets us apart is how we own results. Our team becomes an extension of our clients’ businesses, thinking not just like marketers, but like owners. That level of leadership, accountability, and strategic direction is why our clients stay with us for years—and it’s what we’d be proud to be recognized for.

How do you use feedback to accelerate your growth?

At Vision Advertising, feedback is essential to our growth—both in how we serve our clients and how we lead our team. With our clients, we actively and consistently seek both constructive and positive feedback—not just to fix what’s not working, but to double down on what is. Our goal isn’t just a successful campaign or quarter—it’s long-term partnerships that last for decades. That only happens when we listen deeply, pivot quickly, and remain fully aligned with our clients’ evolving needs and goals. Internally, feedback is at the heart of our servant leadership model. We encourage every team member, regardless of title, to speak truth to power. Our leadership team doesn’t want to be the smartest people in the room—we want to create a space where the best ideas rise to the top, no matter where they come from. This culture of open, honest feedback helps us grow stronger together and continually raise the bar for what’s possible.

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.

Teal, The Agency, powered by Client Focused Media, offers marketing agencies a full-service white-label solution to scale their services without the cost or complexity of building large in-house teams. Tailored for small and medium-sized agencies, Teal specializes in relationship-driven lead generation, advanced CRM workflows for personalized client engagement, and end-to-end project fulfillment. With powerful integrations like HighLevel, Stripe, and Zapier, Teal simplifies your operations while optimizing efficiency—saving you valuable time and resources. While other tools on the market like Vendasta, RocketDriver, and DashClicks, may require contracts, Teal provides flexible, no-contract pricing, giving you the freedom to grow on your terms. Ready to elevate your agency’s impact and efficiency? Explore how Teal can help you deliver exceptional results and better serve your clients. Apply on BeTeal.com today to start your journey toward becoming a marketing powerhouse by understanding digital marketing strategies for agencies, SEO best practices for marketing agencies and scaling a marketing agency.

View original post: Business Champions with Julia Becker Collins of Vision Advertising on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.