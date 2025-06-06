Business Champions with Kyle Harbaugh of Chief Go Officers

“Business Champions” is a compelling segment of Daily Biz Brief that celebrates the achievements of everyday professionals and the investments that bring them success and fulfillment. Today our host, Brian Sexton spoke with Kyle Harbaugh.

Kyle Harbaugh

Founder and President at Chief Go Officers

Website Address: ChiefGoOfficers.com



Short company description:

Chief GO Officers, LLC, a consulting firm specializing in driving growth, operational excellence, and organizational development for service based businesses. With over 15 years of experience, Kyle helps businesses scale smarter, combining strategic management, business planning, and executive coaching to boost efficiency, profitability, and client satisfaction.

Leveraging cutting-edge tools like STEP Ai and Right Hire Ai , he integrates business intelligence, automation, and AI to future-proof firms. Kyle works closely with firms to strengthen marketing, recruitment, client acquisition, and leadership development, building the foundation for predictable revenue and sustainable success.

If your company were to win an award for excellence, what would it be for and why?

For our innovative AI systems. There is nothing else like them.

How do you use feedback to accelerate your growth?

We give the people what they want. Right Hire Ai was developed because of the feedback we received from clients.

