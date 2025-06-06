Business Champions with Lisa Brown of Studio 951

“Business Champions” is a compelling segment of Daily Biz Brief that celebrates the achievements of everyday professionals and the investments that bring them success and fulfillment. Today our host, Brian Sexton spoke with Lisa Brown.

Lisa Brown

Chief Marketing Strategist at Studio 951

Website Address: https://studio-951.com/



Short company description:

Studio 951 is a proud Women-Owned digital marketing firm dedicated to helping businesses grow and thrive in the digital space. From crafting engaging social media content to implementing strategic marketing plans and designing optimized websites, we provide the tools and expertise to drive measurable success.

As a premier digital marketing agency, Studio 951 specializes in transforming businesses into digital powerhouses. We leverage the latest innovations, including AI-powered insights, to deliver a comprehensive suite of services such as content marketing, social media management, website design and optimization, and strategic marketing planning. Our mission is to empower businesses with cutting-edge strategies and creative solutions that foster growth and long-term success.

If your company were to win an award for excellence, what would it be for and why?

A Webby Award for my Podcast Side Hustle Saturday. I love to hear, tell, and the stores of entrepreneurs

How do you use feedback to accelerate your growth?

I look at feed back as an opportunity that I could be missing out on. We are always in the weeds as business owners. Feed back allows us to take a step back to pause.

