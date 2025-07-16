Business Champions with Liz Heiman of Re: Sales

“Business Champions” is a compelling segment of Daily Biz Brief that celebrates the achievements of everyday professionals and the investments that bring them success and fulfillment. Today our hosts, Brian Sexton and Paul Lajoie spoke with Liz Heiman.

Liz Heiman

CEO & Chief Sales Strategist at Re: Sales

Website Address: https://www.regardingsales.com/



Short company description:

Re: Sales helps B2B companies take the chaos out of selling by building structured, scalable sales systems. We align strategy, process, and execution so sales becomes predictable and manageable. With the Re: Sales Operating System, companies strengthen their pipelines, improve forecast accuracy, and build sales organizations that consistently hit their goals to achieve sustainable growth.

If your company were to win an award for excellence, what would it be for and why?

Excellence in Building Predictable, Manageable Sales Organizations

How do you use feedback to accelerate your growth?

Things change so fast, if you aren’t constantly growing and adopting new technology, you are falling behing. Every day I learn from my experts, fellow consultants and my clients that drive changes in my company.

