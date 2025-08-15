Business Champions with Michelle Page of RevenueChasers LLC

“Business Champions” is a compelling segment of Daily Biz Brief that celebrates the achievements of everyday professionals and the investments that bring them success and fulfillment. Today our host, Chris Budihas, spoke with Michelle Page.

Michelle Page

Business Growth Architect at RevenueChasers LLC

Website Address: http://revenuechasers.com



Short company description:

RevenueChasers LLC is on a mission to break the of standard 9/10 businesses failing and elevate the number of entrepreneurs who launch and scale successful and sustainable businesses.

Through the Go Go GROW Business Growth Hub, an entrepreneurship e-learning platform and community, and the Go Go GROW Business Coaching Podcast, Founder and Host Michelle Page provides the comprehensive essential, foundational knowledge, training, resources, tools, coaching, peer communities and Mastermind programs to empower $0 – $5M entrepreneurs throughout their success journey.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Realizing my current business model was based solely on me, meaning it was scalable and I could not fulfill my mission without a major pivot.

What makes you unique?

You will have fun working with me while we achieve your goals! One of my many mottos is “If you aren’t laughing, you aren’t doing life right.” Very few things in life are so serious we cannot laugh. Yes – business can be serious, but you should enjoy it. You should enjoy the people you work with and the clients you do business with. The great thing I love about being an entrepreneur and working with entrepreneurs is we both get to decide who we work with and if we are not the right chemistry for me to best enable your success, I am more than happy to refer you to one of my trusted colleagues. I’m very transparent and simply want everyone to succeed.

What is your pain point when it comes to solving innovation problems?

‘

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

Relocating from ATL to JAX area, I rebranded my 15 year business from SalesChasers – focused on sales and business development – to RevenueChasers – a more holistic approach to business growth. My Go Go GROW podcast co-host moved to host another podcast and I became a solo host with full creative and strategic direction. The RevenueChasers vision has shifted from a one to one service focus to a one to many focus in order to support as many business owners as possible.

Describe a Failure in your Career

The beautiful thing about failure is the valuable lesson it teaches. Having launched multiple businesses in my career, some small scale, others more extensive, every misstep yesterday make me a more effective business growth expert today. My most impactful ‘lessons’ have been due to lack of strategic planning, data warehousing and analytics, poorly executed hiring and delegation decisions, and getting ‘comfortable.’ If only I knew then what I know now! That’s why I am an empathetic and effective growth coach.

What about your company makes you the most proud

Relationships. My clients trust me and appreciate the success we have created together. So many clients from 10-15 years ago continue to reach out, saying they don’t even call anyone else – our relationship is intact. That makes me incredibly thankful and proud. I love my clients and am thrilled to see their success.

How do you motivate people to give their best?

We talk about the end game – the goal – but always go back to the WHY. If the WHY is not strong enough, no external motivation is enough. I simply coax out of them their latent skills, talents, knowledge and passion. They do all the real work.

What are your company’s strengths?

The business is built on the true desire to mentor, coach and support entrepreneurs, guiding them to achieving their goals and dreams. Expertise is a huge component, but empathy, understanding and ‘been there with success’ goes much further to build credibility and relationships.

Who in the industry inspires you and why?

Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi and the countless guests and resources they share with the world are profoundly inspiring. They all share so much value and enthusiasm, as well as geniune caring, for free! They want everyone to succeed and don’t want to gateway the tools they need to succeed. Anyone wanting to go to the next level gains immeasurable value for their investment.

What is the most enjoyable part of what you do?

Seeing clients progress, seeing aspiring entrepreneurs gain confidence, sharing value with those who would benefit but are intimidated or afraid to ask. Surround yourself with the right people and as you are helping some succeed, others will help you succeed.

If your company were to win an award for excellence, what would it be for and why?

The “Communication. Collaboration & Commitment” Award, as judged by clients and colleagues. The three C foundations will make or break and organizations opportunities to scale and an individual’s ability for professional advancement. I emphasize all three in my personal approach to coaching clients, mentoring others and conducting my own business and relationships.

What is the most fascinating fact you know?

The percentage of entrepreneurs with mental health challenges or diagnoses is 3x that of the overall population. These are my people and I am here to serve.

How did you acquire deep knowledge in your area of expertise?

The best expertise is based in hands on experience, which often includes failures along with successes. I’ve endeavored to make certain my failures were failing me forward, not dropping me backward.

How has mentorship shaped your journey to becoming an expert?

There is only value in being an expert if you have something to give which is of value to someone else. Mentoring combines sharing quantifiable knowledge results gained from experience but often doesn’t include emotions, mental shifts, enlightenments and A-HA moments. Where leadership may be linear, mentorship and coaching is a unique shared journey for mentor and mentee., adding to the expertise of both.

How do you use feedback to accelerate your growth?

Interesting and timely question! I recently recorded and posted a “Business Coaching Tip” about the difference between a Solopreneur and a Silopreneur. The critical difference is the feedback and perspectives shared regarding quality, innovation and analysis, to name a few areas. Without feedback and community, a business owner is on a lonely island, operating from a myopic viewpoint. Graciously and gratefully receiving feedback is a catalyst for growth.

With the rise of short-form video platforms, how do you decide the right format for specific audiences?

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years

Who in your industry do you see as a trend setter and why

