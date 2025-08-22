Business Champions with Rory Nolan of Midnight Marketing

“Business Champions” is a compelling segment of Daily Biz Brief that celebrates the achievements of everyday professionals and the investments that bring them success and fulfillment. Today our hosts, Brian Sexton and Paul Lajoie spoke with Rory Nolan.

Rory Nolan

Strategy Lead at Midnight Marketing

Website Address: https://midnightmarketing.com/



Short company description:

Midnight is a full-service marketing and design agency based in Houston, Texas. For 5 years we have been serving the B2B market, predominantly energy companies, to scale their brands to the moon.

What is your pain point when it comes to solving innovation problems?

‘

If your company were to win an award for excellence, what would it be for and why?

The best marketing agency for the energy industry

How do you use feedback to accelerate your growth?

customer success drives our business ahead, we must listen and adapt to customer feedback

With the rise of short-form video platforms, how do you decide the right format for specific audiences?

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years

Who in your industry do you see as a trend setter and why

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.

Teal, The Agency, powered by Client Focused Media, offers marketing agencies a full-service white-label solution to scale their services without the cost or complexity of building large in-house teams. Tailored for small and medium-sized agencies, Teal specializes in relationship-driven lead generation, advanced CRM workflows for personalized client engagement, and end-to-end project fulfillment. With powerful integrations like HighLevel, Stripe, and Zapier, Teal simplifies your operations while optimizing efficiency—saving you valuable time and resources. While other tools on the market like Vendasta, RocketDriver, and DashClicks, may require contracts, Teal provides flexible, no-contract pricing, giving you the freedom to grow on your terms. Ready to elevate your agency’s impact and efficiency? Explore how Teal can help you deliver exceptional results and better serve your clients. Apply on BeTeal.com today to start your journey toward becoming a marketing powerhouse by understanding digital marketing strategies for agencies, SEO best practices for marketing agencies and scaling a marketing agency.

View original post: Business Champions with Rory Nolan of Midnight Marketing on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.