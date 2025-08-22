Business Champions with Sher Downing of Downing EdTech Consulting

“Business Champions” is a compelling segment of Daily Biz Brief that celebrates the achievements of everyday professionals and the investments that bring them success and fulfillment. Today our hosts, Brian Sexton and Paul Lajoie spoke with Sher Downing.

Sher Downing

Strategic Digital Consultant at Downing EdTech Consulting

Website Address: Www.downingedtechconsulting.com



Short company description:

Downing EdTech Consulting Where strategy, design & coaching drive success

Downing EdTech Consulting helps growth-stage companies and entrepreneurs build scalable digital operations and strategic institutional partnerships. We combine strategic consulting, systems design, and coaching to bridge the gap between startup agility and institutional expertise.

Drawing from extensive experience in learning technologies and university operations, we specialize in creating digital-first workflows, optimizing growth processes, and developing meaningful relationships with complex organizations. Our clients achieve significant improvements in operational efficiency and build scalable systems that support sustainable growth.

We turn operational complexity into competitive advantage, helping businesses streamline processes, navigate institutional partnerships, and create the strategic foundation needed for successful scaling.

What is your pain point when it comes to solving innovation problems?

‘

If your company were to win an award for excellence, what would it be for and why?

If Downing EdTech Consulting were to win an award for excellence, it would be for ‘Human-Centered Problem Solving in Technology Implementation.’ We distinguish ourselves by placing people at the center of every project, whether helping entrepreneurs scale operations or educational institutions navigate digital transformation. Rather than imposing single solutions, we excel at diagnosing complex challenges and presenting curated options that respect both organizational goals and human capacity for change.

How do you use feedback to accelerate your growth?

We treat feedback as strategic intelligence that directly informs our continuous refinement of AI tools, strategy protocols, and user training approaches. Client feedback drives our evolution from reactive consulting to proactive systematic guidance.

With the rise of short-form video platforms, how do you decide the right format for specific audiences?

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years

Who in your industry do you see as a trend setter and why

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.

Teal, The Agency, powered by Client Focused Media, offers marketing agencies a full-service white-label solution to scale their services without the cost or complexity of building large in-house teams. Tailored for small and medium-sized agencies, Teal specializes in relationship-driven lead generation, advanced CRM workflows for personalized client engagement, and end-to-end project fulfillment. With powerful integrations like HighLevel, Stripe, and Zapier, Teal simplifies your operations while optimizing efficiency—saving you valuable time and resources. While other tools on the market like Vendasta, RocketDriver, and DashClicks, may require contracts, Teal provides flexible, no-contract pricing, giving you the freedom to grow on your terms. Ready to elevate your agency’s impact and efficiency? Explore how Teal can help you deliver exceptional results and better serve your clients. Apply on BeTeal.com today to start your journey toward becoming a marketing powerhouse by understanding digital marketing strategies for agencies, SEO best practices for marketing agencies and scaling a marketing agency.

View original post: Business Champions with Sher Downing of Downing EdTech Consulting on Daily News Network.

This post was originally published on Daily News Network.