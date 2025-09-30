Business Champions with Tashianna Black of Tashi Entertainment Media

“Business Champions” is a compelling segment of Daily Biz Brief that celebrates the achievements of everyday professionals and the investments that bring them success and fulfillment. Today our host, Morgan Yonge spoke with Tashianna Black.

Tashianna Black

Founder at Tashi Entertainment Media

Website Address: www.TashiEntertainmentMedia.com



Short company description:

Tashi Entertainment Media is a dynamic creative agency and production company specializing in digital storytelling, brand development, and multimedia content creation. Founded by Tashianna Black, T.E.M. empowers artists, authors, and entrepreneurs to amplify their message through compelling visuals, strategic marketing, and culturally resonant campaigns that inspire and impact.



If your company were to win an award for excellence, what would it be for and why?

If Tashi Entertainment Media were to win an award for excellence, it would be for Creative Impact in Multimedia Storytelling. Our work goes beyond visuals — we bring purpose-driven stories to life across platforms that inspire, inform, and empower. From cinematic book trailers to bold brand campaigns and artist development, we’re known for blending artistry with strategy to elevate voices that deserve to be heard. Our commitment to excellence shows up in the details, the emotion, and the results — helping our clients transform their vision into unforgettable content that moves culture forward.

How do you use feedback to accelerate your growth?

At Tashi Entertainment Media, feedback is a catalyst — not criticism. We actively seek input from our clients, collaborators, and audience to sharpen our creative process, improve service delivery, and stay aligned with what’s culturally relevant. Every campaign, video, or brand we build includes checkpoints for reflection and refinement. We treat feedback as real-time data that helps us grow faster, serve better, and keep innovating. Whether it’s analytics from a project launch, client revisions, or audience engagement insights — we use it all to elevate our work and push creative boundaries with intention.

