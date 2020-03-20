Business Profile Bank of England Mortgage

Business Name: Bank of England Mortgage

First Name: Troy

Last Name: Silhan

Website: http://www.boejax.com

Address: 1114 Beach Blvd

City: JACKSONVILLE BEACH

State: FL

Zip: 32250

About Us: Since our doors opened in 1898 in England, Arkansas, Bank of England Mortgage has been rooted in customer service. We have grown to have more than 1,000 employees with 99 branches in over 39 states. Our local branch, Bank of England Mortgage Jacksonville, has proudly served our community since 2009. From application to closing, we complete every step and decision right here in the Jacksonville branch. We give our customers peace of mind with competitive rates, extensive product knowledge, stress-free closings and being available when they need us, day and night. Our mission is to deliver total value through providing quick mortgage solutions for our families and businesses.