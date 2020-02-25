Business Profile Bass Professional Realty

Business Name: Bass Professional Realty

First Name: Nancy

Last Name: Bass

Website: Bassprorealtors.com

Address: 3109 Spring Glen Rd Suite 303

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32207

About Us: Family owned business since 2005. Owner, Nancy Bass started her career at a small boutique firm in San Marco where she worked for 7 yrs before starting her own firm, along with her daughter Kasey. They love what they do finding homes and selling homes for people in Northeast Florida. Nancy has been an agent for over 21 yrs and has ties all over the city. Kasey has experience staging homes along with designing and rehabbing homes with her father. Their office is located on the Southside close to the up and coming southbank area Saint Nicholas.