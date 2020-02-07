Business Profile Bass Professional Realty

Business Name: Bass Professional Realty

First Name: Nancy

Last Name: Bass

Website: Bassprorealtorscom

Address: 3109 Spring Glen Rd Ste 303

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32207

About Us: Family owned business since 2005. Nancy Bass the Matriarch of the business Started in real estate in 1998 in San Marco with four small children. Now her daughters work with her. Her husband Bain, a retired Jacksonville cop rehabs homes and (has been since the early nineties)that we market and sell. The whole family are JACKSONVILLE natives and can bring a lot of knowledge to the table.