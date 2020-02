Business Name: Coldwell Banker Vanguard Realty

First Name: Anthony

Last Name: Stroud

Website: antstroudgroup.com

Address: 7741 Point Meadows Dr #101

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32256

About Us: Dedicated experts in real estate and military life leading you home. Where it is Always Family, Never Customers. As we always say “You already have family here, you just have to reach out to us.” We are excited to hear about you, your family and your real estate needs.”