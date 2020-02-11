Business Profile Color Me Mine

Business Name: Color Me Mine

First Name: Vaishali

Last Name: Vibhute

Website: https://jacksonville.colormemine.com/

Address: 10300 Southside Blvd, Unit 2500

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32256

About Us: Color Me Mine is a ceramic painting studio for all age groups. The studio is in the Avenues Mall and open during regular mall hours. We carry more that 300 ceramic art pieces and variety of specialty glazes. After the piece is painted, we glaze and fire it, making it ready for pick-up in a week. Although this is a walk-in studio, we regularly host group activities such as team building parties, birthday parties, ladies and kids’ night out, and bridal showers. In additional to these events, we also host several seasonal and themed events, such as valentine’s date night, Paint w Santa, Halloween parties, superhero themed parties and also events for father’s day and mother’s day, like a Daddy-daughter date night, or a Mommy and Me Hand-print event. The studio can seat 50 customers at any given time.