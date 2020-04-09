Business Profile Danny Robert Fontaine LLC (Bringing Dreams to Reality)

Business Name: Danny Robert Fontaine LLC (Bringing Dreams to Reality)

First Name: Danny

Last Name: Fontaine

Website: https://www.bringingdreamstoreality.net/

Address: 1714 Hammock Cir W

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32225

About Us: We are a Veteran owned Real Estate Company that specializes in military relocations!

Danny is a Sales Associate at RE/MAX Connects where he passionately works with people through the stressful and emotional process of home buying and selling. Before his role, he was a Project Manager for a small Identity and access management company, where throughout his tenure he managed multiple high visibility corporate projects in the excess of millions of dollars and hundreds of resources. Prior to his entry into the corporate world Danny led a very successful 20-year career in the United States Navy where he retired as a Chief Petty Officer. In his spare time he enjoys spending time with his wife Heather and family. Hobbies include boating, fishing and cooking.