Business Profile Elevate Jacksonville, Inc

Business Name: Elevate Jacksonville, Inc
First Name: Jon
Last Name: Heymann
Website: http://www.elevatejacksonville.org
Address: 4940 Emerson Street
City: Jacksonville
State: FL
Zip: 32207
About Us: • ELEVATE Jacksonville, a civic educational nonprofit dedicated to equipping and empowering under-served High School youth to graduate with a plan for the future.
• The magic is in the simple program design: placing full-time “Teacher/Mentors” in public high school classrooms:
o They teach a state approved elective course (character and life skills). These classes incorporate 13 vital character qualities and life skills into our daily classroom curriculum through experiential learning, group activities and discussions.
o They mentor these students during afterschool, weekends, and summer.
o They link students to community partners such as YMCA, Boys & Girls Club, Gilrs, Inc, Young Life, CIS and other youth serving organizations in order to create a seamless garment of safety-net services.
• Elevate provides services at no cost to the school or the school system.
• Short videos (3-5 minutes) describe our work:
o An overview of how Elevate works. https://vimeo.com/259412046
o Why Elevate Shows up for students. https://vimeo.com/267683463