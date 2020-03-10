Business Profile Elevate Jacksonville, Inc

Business Name: Elevate Jacksonville, Inc

First Name: Jon

Last Name: Heymann

Website: http://www.elevatejacksonville.org

Address: 4940 Emerson Street

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32207

About Us: • ELEVATE Jacksonville, a civic educational nonprofit dedicated to equipping and empowering under-served High School youth to graduate with a plan for the future.

• The magic is in the simple program design: placing full-time “Teacher/Mentors” in public high school classrooms:

o They teach a state approved elective course (character and life skills). These classes incorporate 13 vital character qualities and life skills into our daily classroom curriculum through experiential learning, group activities and discussions.

o They mentor these students during afterschool, weekends, and summer.

o They link students to community partners such as YMCA, Boys & Girls Club, Gilrs, Inc, Young Life, CIS and other youth serving organizations in order to create a seamless garment of safety-net services.

• Elevate provides services at no cost to the school or the school system.

• Short videos (3-5 minutes) describe our work:

o An overview of how Elevate works. https://vimeo.com/259412046

o Why Elevate Shows up for students. https://vimeo.com/267683463