Business Profile Engel & Völkers Jacksonville Beach

Business Name: Engel & Völkers Jacksonville Beach

First Name: Michelle

Last Name: Mousin

Website: http://www.mmousin.com

Address: 758 3rd Street South

City: Jacksonville Beach

State: FL

Zip: 32250

About Us: A veteran(23 years) top Producing Realtor . Extensive new construction and development experience , Marina and equestrian properties , second home , investment, waterfront and Golf communities . Territory from St. Augustine up the coast to Atlantic Beach and Intracoastal West . A resident of Jacksonville Beach and Ponte Vedra Beach since 2000. A full time , dedicated professional with the experience and market knowledge to help you achieve your real estate objectives . Representing Buyers and Sellers .