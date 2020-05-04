Business Profile Freedom Homes by DR Horton

Business Name: Freedom Homes by DR Horton
First Name: Janie
Last Name: Anderson
Website: https://www.drhorton.com/nfl
Address: 4220 Race Track Road
City: Jacksonville
State: FL
Zip: 32259
About Us: Freedom Homes, offered by a D.R. Horton company, are new active adult neighborhoods. Freedom communities offer a low stress, low maintenance lifestyle in great locations.
Features include a gated entrance, amenity center and Lifestyle Director to help residents meet neighbors, stay active and make new friends! Homes are single story, thoughtfully designed and feature covered lanais to enhance your Florida lifestyle.