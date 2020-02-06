Business Profile Gold Star Adjusters

Business Name: Gold Star Adjusters

First Name: Mark

Last Name: Goldwich

Website: http://www.GoldStarAdjusters.com

Address: 3771 San Jose Place #24

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32257

About Us: Public Insurance Adjusters – helping policyholders collect everything they are entitled to on their property insurance claims.

Since 2004 we have helped policyholders recover over $25 Million dollars on their property insurance claims of all types and sizes.

Our Mission: “To educate insurance consumers everywhere, and to use insurance expertise to effectively represent clients in maximizing their settlements, while minimizing their burden and frustration.”

We can assist at any point throughout the claim process, from reporting the claim on your behalf, to reopening a claim years after it was closed or denied. If you suffered property damage, and insurance (yours or someone else) is involved (or could be involved), we can help.

Never a fee unless money is recovered. Consultations are free and no obligation.