Business Profile Harden

Business Name: Harden

First Name: Jeremy

Last Name: Miller

Website: http://www.hardeninsight.com

Address: 501 RIVERSIDE AVENUE STE 1000

City: JACKSONVILLE

State: FL

Zip: 32202

About Us: We bring certainty to an uncertain world.

The future is hard to predict. But as a leader in insurance, risk management, and employee benefits services, Harden makes sure you are as well prepared as possible. We support this through a proven ability to understand our clients’ needs, then address them with superior processes, smarter solutions, and thought leadership. We take a customized approach, and we tailor personalized solutions. In short, we increase the value of client enterprises by providing the tools to help decrease the overall cost of risk, optimize employee benefits resources, and create predictable results.

Our Mission: To provide insurance, risk management, and employee benefits services that support unique client objectives, promote long-term relationships, and enable our associates to realize their potential.