Business Profile iFLY Jacksonville Indoor Skydiving

Business Name: iFLY Jacksonville Indoor Skydiving

First Name: Chester

Last Name: Schwartz

Website: https://www.iflyworld.com/Jacksonville

Address: 10579 Brightman Blvd

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32246

About Us: iFLY makes the dream of flight a reality for all ages, 3 to 103. We are an all-inclusive, family fun activity where guests earn their “wings” to fly. There’s no plane, no jumping, no parachute, just you and a smooth cushion of air. Come experience the sport of indoor skydiving and a sense of freedom you’ve never known!