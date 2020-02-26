Business Profile Image Partners

Business Name: Image Partners

First Name: Kelly

Last Name: Mannel

Website: http://www.imagepartners.net

Address: 6781 LINFORD LANE

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32217

About Us: Kelly Mannel offers the gold standard in EI coaching.

Using evidence-based techniques, real-time situations and decades of personal research, Kelly leads organizations through transformative growth.

As a Daniel Goleman Meta Coach, she trains new coaches in EI skillsets, sharing her knowledge of world-renowned research to improve effectiveness of workplace relationships at all levels, including leader success, global competitiveness and diversity.

On speed-dial for many C-Suite leaders, she is an expert executive coach with over thirty years of consulting experience. As a coach for the newly founded Goleman EI organization, Kelly brings 30 years of experience and the weight of the Daniel Goleman research and brand to her assignments.

As a coach for Korn Ferry, Kelly delivers the 360 ESCII, providing customized solutions for your organization’s vision, trajectory and growth points.

A writer and frequent guest speaker to industry, Kelly has been a contributor to the Forbes Coaches Council and speaks as a Keynote to Industry leaders. In addition, Kelly has also worked as a consultant and coach for many Fortune 100 companies including Intel Corporation, the Mayo Clinic, Proctor & Gamble, CSX Transportation, Shell Oil and dozens of organizations in the finance, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Prior to launching ImagePartners, Inc., Kelly held the position as Senior Vice President at Right Management, a leading organization development and career management firm.