Business Profile Jessica Franzini, Freelance Writer

Business Name: Jessica Franzini, Freelance Writer

First Name: Jessica

Last Name: Franzini

Website: https://www.upwork.com/fl/jessicafranzini

Address: 1031 1st Street South, #808

City: Jacksonville Beach

State: FL

Zip: 32250

About Us: I have been a communications professional for 25+ years. I have garnered “Top Rated Status” on Upwork. The two main reasons for my success are 1) work product and 2) customer service.

1) I can write anything in any voice. I write with power and purpose, heart and humor. I can write your speech, newsletter, blog, brochure, article, website content, press release, eulogy, toast, poem, you get the gist.

2) Whatever you imagine good customer service to be, I will provide even better. I am extremely available to my clients as I work 7 days a week, 12 hour days. If I have not gone to bed for the night, I return ALL messages within ONE HOUR. Doesn’t matter what day of the week it is.

SPECIALTIES:

NEWSLETTERS, QUERY LETTERS, BOOK PROPOSALS, COVER LETTERS, PROFESSIONAL BIOS.

My two special niches are real estate and book publishing. I have extensive experience writing for all facets of the real estate industry. I write brochure copy, specializing in luxury properties, monthly newsletters, blogs and website content.

I have written/edited eight book proposals, successfully selling them to agents and publishers and getting contracts with traditional houses such as Wiley, Square One, Sage and Rowman & Littlefield. Helping clients navigate the tricky terrain of the publishing world is what I do.

SPECIAL FACTS:

*I am an award winning speaker. I have won contests for my writing and delivery.

*Back in the “day,” I was a professional tennis player–my work ethic to remain a conditioned, competitive athlete, has carried over into my long-standing career.

*I am not done until my client is completely satisfied.

*I am an animal advocate.