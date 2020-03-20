Business Profile Karuka Cultural Consulting

Business Name: Karuka Cultural Consulting

First Name: Roy

Last Name: Blair

Website: http://www.karukacultural.com

Address: 25 N Market St. Suite 246

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32202

About Us: Karuka Consulting is a Veteran owned and operated business with over 80 years of combined leadership experience. Karuka helps companies build cultures of inclusion aligned with a business strategy focusing on innovation by delivering insights, solutions, and results (ISR)™ for the sensitive ongoing challenges corporations large and small face with organizational culture, change management, innovation, and leadership inclusion. Through our Research & Development (R&D) of modern principles in Cross-Cultural, Multi-Cultural and Intercultural Leadership in collaboration with Artificial Intelligence (AI) Cognitive Computing (CC) and Blockchain Technology in sync with human experience, our advisors provide C-Suite, Senior-level leaders with solutions and results to develop up-and-coming leaders, improve the effectiveness of top teams, support strategic or cultural transformation, nurture its talents strengths, retain top performers, enhance resiliency, and establish trust throughout their organization.