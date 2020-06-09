Business Profile McCorvey Law & Mediation, PLLC

Business Name: McCorvey Law & Mediation, PLLC

First Name: John

Last Name: McCorvey

Website: http://www.mccorveylegal.com

Address: 301 W. Bay Street, Suite 1458

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32202

About Us: Mr. McCorvey handles business disputes, creditors’ rights and real estate litigation for clients who would rather spend their time making money than fighting in a lawsuit. He is different because he is more interested in resolving the dispute than playing the lawsuit game.

John H. McCorvey, Jr., draws upon 30 years of legal experience in civil litigation to resolve business and real estate disputes. Mr. McCorvey is AV® Preeminent ™ rated by Martindale-Hubbell. He is also a Florida Bar Certified Circuit Court Civil Mediator with training in dispute resolution. The litigation process is sometimes necessary, but is often unpredictable and expensive, with the litigants having limited control over the outcome.

He has handled hundreds of civil disputes, tried cases before judges and juries in Florida courts, and understands the litigation process. He also recognizes and appreciates the practical aspects of litigating a dispute, including the frustration, stress and financial impact upon clients. As a result, he approaches dispute resolution not only with extensive legal knowledge and experience, but also with consideration for the personal issues involved.

He encourages outcomes that are positive for clients and minimize the negative aspects of involvement in a controversy. However, should trial be necessary, he stands ready with experience and knowledge for effective advocacy on his client’s behalf.