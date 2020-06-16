Business Profile Paula Powell Realtor

Business Name: Paula Powell Realtor

First Name: Paula

Last Name: Powell

Website: http://www.paulapowell.com

Address: 3779 Golden Reeds Ln

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32224

About Us: I ‘m caring, organized and friendly, if you don’t believe me, just ask my 10 amazing grand children!

I am a lIfe long Jacksonville resident and went to high school at Bishop Kenny and sent my three children there. I went to college here as well and my children include two Florida grads and one graduate of FSU. They are all married now with children of their own living right here in the Jacksonville area.

Besides working full time I enjoy playing golf and time at the beach.

I started at Watson about 25 years ago and loved it from the start. I am certified to work with all the different relocation companies and will give 110%! I believe in full service and will be there for you and direct you through the process.