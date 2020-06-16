Business Profile Prime Realty

Business Name: Prime Realty

First Name: Tyler

Last Name: Saldutti

Website: http://www.primerealtyinc.com

Address: 4237 Salisbury Rd #212

City: JACKSONVILLE

State: FL

Zip: 32216

About Us: Prime Realty is the premier commercial real estate brokerage and property management firm in Jacksonville, FL. Licensed in both Florida and Georgia, we service our clients with office, industrial, multi-family and retail property needs. Our high level of customer service is achieved through being: Client Focused – Project Oriented – Boutique Touch. Prime Realty creates value for our clients through our superior process for selecting, developing, managing, and marketing real estate. Our goal is to achieve the greatest return on the real estate assets we service. What separates Prime Realty from the average real estate firm are proven systems for success and commitment to operational excellence. Prime Realty is a commercial real estate firm serving Northeast Florida and providing property management, brokerage, and consulting services across all commercial real estate market segments: land, retail, industrial, office, investments and multifamily.

We would like to help you with your next commercial real estate undertaking. Whether buying, selling, exchanging, leasing or developing. You need a good place start. Start here, with the experts at Prime Realty.