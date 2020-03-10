Business Profile Southside Baptist Church

Business Name: Southside Baptist Church

First Name: Gary

Last Name: Webber

Website: http://www.ssbc.org

Address: 1435 Atlantic Blvd

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32207

About Us: Southside Baptist Church has served the people of Jacksonville and the San Marco community since 1939. We are a multi-generational church with a next generation vision, a place where neighbors become family, and where families work together to impact the world with the message of Jesus Christ. We have two worship gatherings at 9 and 10:30 am on Sundays and a full array of programs for all ages on Wednesday nights. We offer a wide variety of activities throughout the week, including ESL and citizenship classes on Monday evenings, Pick up basketball leagues and open gym, pickle ball, and an assortment of other opportunities for people to connect with each other and build community.