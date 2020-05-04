Business Profile Terri D. Sherman, PA

Business Name: Terri D. Sherman, PA

First Name: Terri

Last Name: Sherman

Website: http://www.MindYourBusinessToday.com

Address: 4600 Touchton Rd. E., Bldg 100, Suite 150

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32246

About Us: Business Intermediary Terri Sherman, a native of Jacksonville, has been with the business broker Florida Business Exchange, Inc. since 2011 operating under Terri D. Sherman, PA. She is a member of the Business Brokers of Florida (BBF). As a Business Intermediary, she specializes primarily in the sales of main street businesses and middle market sales. She has sold a number of businesses across the state of Florida, and has assisted numerous Buyers both stateside and international. Some of the businesses include restaurants, medical-related businesses, fitness gyms, and amusement centers among others. Terri has been the recipient of the BBF “Million Dollar Plus” award, and she was voted Folio Weekly’s “Best Business Broker” in the publication’s annual “Best of Jax” awards. She prides herself on helping both current and aspiring business owners remember the need to “mind [their] business today”!