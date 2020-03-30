Business Profile The Kira Sikes Group A Division of ReadZone Realty

Business Name: The Kira Sikes Group A Division of ReadZone Realty

First Name: Kira

Last Name: Sikes

Website: http://www.thekirasikesgroup.com

Address: 13705 Beach Blvd

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32224

About Us: The Kira Sikes Group is a real estate team with Redzone Brokerage. We service buyers and sellers. We provide not only a service, but a continuous resourceful relationship that provides value and expertise as the market changes. We break down a complete road map for each buyer and seller whether searching for their primary residence or investment property or wanting to sell an entire portfolio, nothing is a surprise. We have several amazing partners and vendors that we utilize to efficiently make each transaction as smooth as possible. In regards to what I previously mentioned about a continuous relationship, one example, we currently are experiencing a significant decrease in interest rates, so the additional value that we provide is simply reaching out to past clients and educating them on the available options to potentially save money every month through a simple refinance. 🙂