Business Profile Veterans Claim Victory

Business Name: Veterans Claim Victory

First Name: Mark

Last Name: Goldwich

Website: http://www.VeteransClaimVictory.org

Address: 2601 Michaelson Way

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip: 32223

About Us: I’ve always been deeply appreciative of military and first responders, even though it was not the path I chose for myself. For many years it’s been in the back of my mind to find a way to give back and demonstrate my gratitude, in a meaningful way, to the brave men and women who serve and sacrifice so the rest of us can do what we truly love.

Insurance claims has been my life since 1987, well over half of my entire life, and nearly all of my adult life. I know more about insurance claims, and have forgotten more about insurance claims, than most people will ever know. I’ve been a licensed insurance claim adjuster since 1987, have written 2 books on insurance claims (so far), and have adjusted or supervised the adjustment of millions of claims.

This is my way of giving back, of serving. Through Veterans Claim Victory, I intend to help military veterans and first responders transition to civilian workforce in the insurance claim industry by raising awareness, and through education, training, job placement assistance, and support in a rewarding and meaningful career.

We are a 501(c)(3) committed to a single purpose: helping veterans and first responders transition to the civilian workforce in the insurance claim industry. This mission is carried forward by:

• Educating the general public, but specifically focusing on veterans and first responders, about opportunities available in the insurance claim industry.

• Providing industry-specific educational, training, and job placement assistance to qualified individuals who have served in the armed forces of the United States, and to individuals who have served their communities as first responders.

Please join me by making a tax deductible donation to this 501(c)(3) charitable organization.